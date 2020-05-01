19238 E Gunnison Cir Unit 106

Amenities
Let the sunshine in! This end unit has sunshine coming from both the east and west side. This townhouse has newer carpet and brand new paint. Stainless steel appliances, Cooktop stove and built-in Microwave. The main floor has a half bath for guests and 2 patios. Eating bar and built-in for your TV. Both bedrooms are on the second floor and have attached bathrooms. Very private! Brand new washer and dryer. An attached 2 car garage finishes this amazing unit!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5098684)