19238 E Gunnison Cir Unit 106

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Let the sunshine in! This end unit has sunshine coming from both the east and west side. This townhouse has newer carpet and brand new paint. Stainless steel appliances, Cooktop stove and built-in Microwave. The main floor has a half bath for guests and 2 patios. Eating bar and built-in for your TV. Both bedrooms are on the second floor and have attached bathrooms. Very private! Brand new washer and dryer. An attached 2 car garage finishes this amazing unit!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5098684)