Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1916 Fulton St.
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

1916 Fulton St.

1916 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Fulton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COZY TWO BEDROOM! CLOSE TO ANSCHUTZ CAMPUS AND EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN DENVER! - 12 month lease term
Tenant pays all utilities
No pets.
No smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat
Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Cozy 2 bed 1 bath home built in 1918 with approximately 770 square feet. It was remodeled in 2008. Hardwood floors throughout home except in the bathroom which is tile. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Fresh paint throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors. Back bedroom has carpet that is less than two years old. Fenced spacious back yard with one car detached garage. Washer and dryer included. Close to Anschutz medical campus and Montview Blvd for easy access to City Park and downtown Denver. Really convenient access to Colfax, 17th and Montview.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4011287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Fulton St. have any available units?
1916 Fulton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Fulton St. have?
Some of 1916 Fulton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Fulton St. currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Fulton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Fulton St. pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Fulton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1916 Fulton St. offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Fulton St. offers parking.
Does 1916 Fulton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 Fulton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Fulton St. have a pool?
No, 1916 Fulton St. does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Fulton St. have accessible units?
No, 1916 Fulton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Fulton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Fulton St. has units with dishwashers.
