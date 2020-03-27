1916 Fulton St.

Amenities

COZY TWO BEDROOM! CLOSE TO ANSCHUTZ CAMPUS AND EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN DENVER! - 12 month lease term

Tenant pays all utilities

No pets.

No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Cozy 2 bed 1 bath home built in 1918 with approximately 770 square feet. It was remodeled in 2008. Hardwood floors throughout home except in the bathroom which is tile. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Fresh paint throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors. Back bedroom has carpet that is less than two years old. Fenced spacious back yard with one car detached garage. Washer and dryer included. Close to Anschutz medical campus and Montview Blvd for easy access to City Park and downtown Denver. Really convenient access to Colfax, 17th and Montview.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



