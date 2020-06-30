All apartments in Aurora
18912 E Loyola Cir
18912 E Loyola Cir

18912 East Loyola Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18912 East Loyola Circle, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Planning on undergoing renovations! Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home and boasts 2,120 square feet. A very quaint home, enjoy hardwood flooring in the very spacious living room. Walk-in closets. Finished basement. Hardwood deck to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather. Located in the highly desirable Cherry creek schools district, live in this quiet and peaceful Aurora neighborhood. Food options are just minutes away, try all of the cuisines. Located close to I-225 with easy access to major roads.

**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18912 E Loyola Cir have any available units?
18912 E Loyola Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18912 E Loyola Cir have?
Some of 18912 E Loyola Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18912 E Loyola Cir currently offering any rent specials?
18912 E Loyola Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18912 E Loyola Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 18912 E Loyola Cir is pet friendly.
Does 18912 E Loyola Cir offer parking?
Yes, 18912 E Loyola Cir offers parking.
Does 18912 E Loyola Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18912 E Loyola Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18912 E Loyola Cir have a pool?
No, 18912 E Loyola Cir does not have a pool.
Does 18912 E Loyola Cir have accessible units?
No, 18912 E Loyola Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 18912 E Loyola Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18912 E Loyola Cir has units with dishwashers.

