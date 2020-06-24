18911 E Loyola Cir

Amenities
2 spare bedrooms each 750.00 - Property Id: 73860
Newly remodeled kitchen, bathrooms and flooring. Backyard deck. Share utilities, Trash trash. 20 mins from DIA close to Buckley Airforce Base. Plenty of nearby shopping. Kohls and Vitamin Cottage. Need to be responsible, have references or good rental record. Must agree to submit to a rental application if chosen after interview.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73860
Property Id 73860
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5628040)