1891 South Pitkin Street #B

***ACCEPTING SECTION 8 AND HOUSING VOUCHERS!***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #659907.



This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo will welcome you with 981 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is 1 reserved parking spot. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or spend quality time at the community tennis courts!



Nearby schools include Rangeview High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.