1891 South Pitkin Street #B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1891 South Pitkin Street #B

1891 South Pitkin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1891 South Pitkin Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
tennis court
***ACCEPTING SECTION 8 AND HOUSING VOUCHERS!***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #659907.

This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo will welcome you with 981 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is 1 reserved parking spot. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or spend quality time at the community tennis courts!

Nearby schools include Rangeview High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

***ACCEPTING SECTION 8 AND HOUSING VOUCHERS!***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #659907.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

