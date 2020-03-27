All apartments in Aurora
18909 E Warren Cir # A-102
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:35 AM

18909 E Warren Cir # A-102

18909 East Warren Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18909 East Warren Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Opportunity to rent in popular Villas at Aspen Ridge!! Perfect two bedroom, two bath unit located on the 1st floor, meaning NO STAIRS! All appliances included as well as the flat screen television over the fireplace and shelf beside it with the stereo receiver. This unit also includes a one car detached garage with ample room for extra storage. Great community that includes a lovely fitness center and community pool. The convenient location means you're close to E-470 and short jump to the Southlands Mall area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

