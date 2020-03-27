18909 E Warren Cir # A-102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic Opportunity to rent in popular Villas at Aspen Ridge!! Perfect two bedroom, two bath unit located on the 1st floor, meaning NO STAIRS! All appliances included as well as the flat screen television over the fireplace and shelf beside it with the stereo receiver. This unit also includes a one car detached garage with ample room for extra storage. Great community that includes a lovely fitness center and community pool. The convenient location means you're close to E-470 and short jump to the Southlands Mall area