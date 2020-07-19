All apartments in Aurora
18683 E. Linvale Place

18683 East Linvale Place
Location

18683 East Linvale Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

Beautiful, Bright Updated Home In Seven Hills With 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms, Cherry Creek School District! - Welcome to Seven Hills at Creekside! Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath Home, located just minutes from Buckley and E-470! New Paint and New Laminate Flooring Throughout! Updated Washer/Dryer! Great 3 Bedroom home offers 2 Baths Plus an Open Living Area with Gas Fireplace! Master Bedroom with Two Closets and Spacious Master Bathroom! Backs to Open Space and Walking Trail. Over 1300 Finished Sq Ft! Newer Energy Efficient Windows! Cherry Creek School District. No Cooling - Ceiling Fans Only!

Trash service included! Available NOW! Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

Owner would prefer no pets.

You Will Not be Disappointed!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Wonderful Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy @ 720-435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
Renter's Insurance Required.

This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

(RLNE4442497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18683 E. Linvale Place have any available units?
18683 E. Linvale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18683 E. Linvale Place have?
Some of 18683 E. Linvale Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18683 E. Linvale Place currently offering any rent specials?
18683 E. Linvale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18683 E. Linvale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18683 E. Linvale Place is pet friendly.
Does 18683 E. Linvale Place offer parking?
No, 18683 E. Linvale Place does not offer parking.
Does 18683 E. Linvale Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18683 E. Linvale Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18683 E. Linvale Place have a pool?
No, 18683 E. Linvale Place does not have a pool.
Does 18683 E. Linvale Place have accessible units?
No, 18683 E. Linvale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18683 E. Linvale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18683 E. Linvale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
