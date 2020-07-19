18683 E. Linvale Place

Amenities

Beautiful, Bright Updated Home In Seven Hills With 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms, Cherry Creek School District! - Welcome to Seven Hills at Creekside! Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath Home, located just minutes from Buckley and E-470! New Paint and New Laminate Flooring Throughout! Updated Washer/Dryer! Great 3 Bedroom home offers 2 Baths Plus an Open Living Area with Gas Fireplace! Master Bedroom with Two Closets and Spacious Master Bathroom! Backs to Open Space and Walking Trail. Over 1300 Finished Sq Ft! Newer Energy Efficient Windows! Cherry Creek School District. No Cooling - Ceiling Fans Only!



Trash service included! Available NOW! Don't miss out on this wonderful home!



Owner would prefer no pets.



You Will Not be Disappointed!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Wonderful Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy @ 720-435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

Renter's Insurance Required.



This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



