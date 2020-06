Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit A Available 07/01/20 Quiet Condo in Aurora - Property Id: 293866



Quiet, lower level, 1bedroom/1 Bath with balcony/patio located in Aurora. It comes with a reserved, uncovered parking spot directly out front as well as plenty of visitor parking. It will come with a washer and dryer. Close to 225 and Mississippi with quick access to the interstate. Community has a pool open during the summer (this summer may be different due to covid status)



* A/C and Heating both work extremely well

* Vinyl Plank flooring throughout

* Walk in Closet

* Wood Burning Fireplace

* Patio

* Fresh paint throughout

* New Cabinets

No Dogs Allowed



