18269 E Hampden Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Most Popular (Ranch Style) floorplan is now available in a peaceful cul-de-sac! Beautiful (Hardwood Floors) flow throughout the main level that includes a (Fabulous Updated Kitchen) with (Granite Slab Counters) top of the line (Stainless Appliances) a large pantry and tons of cabinet space. This beautiful kitchen is adjoined to the spacious (Formal Dining Room). This home?s light & bright family room includes (Vaulted Ceilings) and ample space for gatherings with friends, neighbors and family. Huge (Finished Basement) with larger windows, fireplace & tons of storage. The backyard is fully fenced and has a large (Custom Deck) perfect for entertaining. This home provides a huge driveway with additional fenced (Side Private Parking) so bring all your boats, trailers & toys. Impressive attached 2-car garage. (Very Crisp & Clean). Quick & easy access to Schools, Parks, Shopping and Public Transportation.