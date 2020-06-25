All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18269 E Hampden Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18269 E Hampden Pl
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:49 AM

18269 E Hampden Pl

18269 East Hampden Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Carriage Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18269 East Hampden Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Most Popular (Ranch Style) floorplan is now available in a peaceful cul-de-sac! Beautiful (Hardwood Floors) flow throughout the main level that includes a (Fabulous Updated Kitchen) with (Granite Slab Counters) top of the line (Stainless Appliances) a large pantry and tons of cabinet space. This beautiful kitchen is adjoined to the spacious (Formal Dining Room). This home?s light & bright family room includes (Vaulted Ceilings) and ample space for gatherings with friends, neighbors and family. Huge (Finished Basement) with larger windows, fireplace & tons of storage. The backyard is fully fenced and has a large (Custom Deck) perfect for entertaining. This home provides a huge driveway with additional fenced (Side Private Parking) so bring all your boats, trailers & toys. Impressive attached 2-car garage. (Very Crisp & Clean). Quick & easy access to Schools, Parks, Shopping and Public Transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18269 E Hampden Pl have any available units?
18269 E Hampden Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18269 E Hampden Pl have?
Some of 18269 E Hampden Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18269 E Hampden Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18269 E Hampden Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18269 E Hampden Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 18269 E Hampden Pl is pet friendly.
Does 18269 E Hampden Pl offer parking?
Yes, 18269 E Hampden Pl offers parking.
Does 18269 E Hampden Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18269 E Hampden Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18269 E Hampden Pl have a pool?
No, 18269 E Hampden Pl does not have a pool.
Does 18269 E Hampden Pl have accessible units?
No, 18269 E Hampden Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18269 E Hampden Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18269 E Hampden Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College