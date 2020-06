Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8

** Section 8 Vouchers Accepted**



Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath unit in Robinwood Condos -- great location! Includes all appliances and a fireplace, the master bedroom has master bathroom and full closet. Very close to Aurora City Center! Sorry, NO PETS allowed per HOA. Call Oliver today for more information at 630-390-6650 or Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



3 Bed / 2 Bath

1,177 sqft

Water, Sewer & Trash Included!

Washer and Dryer In Unit