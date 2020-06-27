1799 S Norfolk St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great corner lot tri-level home in Stone Ridge. This home has been updated through out and is ready to move in. New trex deck off the front. As you enter the home you are greeted with a spacious living room that flows through to the kitchen that was updated in 2014 and comes with all appliances, and modern kitchen back splash. The kitchen opens up to the back yard and a covered patio perfect for summer days and nights. The yard is huge with room to garden and play area. The lower level of the home has a charming brick fireplace and can accommodate a large gathering. There is a laundry on the lower level, updated 3/4 bath, and access to the garage. There is a large master bedroom and 2 other large bedrooms and updated bath on the upper level. Great location to I-225, Denver tech center, Buckley and DIA.