All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1799 S Norfolk St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1799 S Norfolk St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:45 AM

1799 S Norfolk St

1799 South Norfolk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1799 South Norfolk Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great corner lot tri-level home in Stone Ridge. This home has been updated through out and is ready to move in. New trex deck off the front. As you enter the home you are greeted with a spacious living room that flows through to the kitchen that was updated in 2014 and comes with all appliances, and modern kitchen back splash. The kitchen opens up to the back yard and a covered patio perfect for summer days and nights. The yard is huge with room to garden and play area. The lower level of the home has a charming brick fireplace and can accommodate a large gathering. There is a laundry on the lower level, updated 3/4 bath, and access to the garage. There is a large master bedroom and 2 other large bedrooms and updated bath on the upper level. Great location to I-225, Denver tech center, Buckley and DIA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1799 S Norfolk St have any available units?
1799 S Norfolk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1799 S Norfolk St have?
Some of 1799 S Norfolk St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1799 S Norfolk St currently offering any rent specials?
1799 S Norfolk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1799 S Norfolk St pet-friendly?
No, 1799 S Norfolk St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1799 S Norfolk St offer parking?
Yes, 1799 S Norfolk St offers parking.
Does 1799 S Norfolk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1799 S Norfolk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1799 S Norfolk St have a pool?
No, 1799 S Norfolk St does not have a pool.
Does 1799 S Norfolk St have accessible units?
No, 1799 S Norfolk St does not have accessible units.
Does 1799 S Norfolk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1799 S Norfolk St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College