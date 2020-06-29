17855 East Tennessee Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Terrific 3 bedroom home in great location! Huge fenced yard! 3 car garage! Massive fully finished basement. You do not want to miss this spacious home. Enclosed entry perfect for getting in out of the Colorado weather. Statement piece fireplace in great room. Eat in kitchen and all bedrooms on the main floor. Downstairs is an expansive additional living space, storage room and laundry room.

20 minutes from DIA, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and Aurora Mall. Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon Owner approval. Pet and Admin fees may apply.