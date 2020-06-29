All apartments in Aurora
17855 East Tennessee Place
17855 East Tennessee Place

17855 East Tennessee Place · No Longer Available
Location

17855 East Tennessee Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Terrific 3 bedroom home in great location! Huge fenced yard! 3 car garage! Massive fully finished basement. You do not want to miss this spacious home. Enclosed entry perfect for getting in out of the Colorado weather. Statement piece fireplace in great room. Eat in kitchen and all bedrooms on the main floor. Downstairs is an expansive additional living space, storage room and laundry room.
20 minutes from DIA, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and Aurora Mall. Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon Owner approval. Pet and Admin fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17855 East Tennessee Place have any available units?
17855 East Tennessee Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17855 East Tennessee Place have?
Some of 17855 East Tennessee Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17855 East Tennessee Place currently offering any rent specials?
17855 East Tennessee Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17855 East Tennessee Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 17855 East Tennessee Place is pet friendly.
Does 17855 East Tennessee Place offer parking?
Yes, 17855 East Tennessee Place offers parking.
Does 17855 East Tennessee Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17855 East Tennessee Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17855 East Tennessee Place have a pool?
No, 17855 East Tennessee Place does not have a pool.
Does 17855 East Tennessee Place have accessible units?
No, 17855 East Tennessee Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17855 East Tennessee Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17855 East Tennessee Place has units with dishwashers.
