1781 Lansing St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom house with HUGE fenced yard! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms, Close to the VA Hospital and very close to shopping and dining. Great location with a very big front and backyard. Kitchen included and over the stove pot filler! No more lugging a heavy pan from the sink to the stove. Track lighting with remote control ceiling fan! Fully fenced in yard with brand new gates! Master bedroom has a walkout patio.



This house is pet-friendly with $25/month pet rent, $300/pet refundable pet deposit and is Smoke-Free. $1,995/month, 1-month security deposit.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



Call today for your showing!!

This house will not last

(720) 673-4882



(RLNE5612837)