1781 Lansing St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

1781 Lansing St

1781 Lansing Street · No Longer Available
Location

1781 Lansing Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom house with HUGE fenced yard! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms, Close to the VA Hospital and very close to shopping and dining. Great location with a very big front and backyard. Kitchen included and over the stove pot filler! No more lugging a heavy pan from the sink to the stove. Track lighting with remote control ceiling fan! Fully fenced in yard with brand new gates! Master bedroom has a walkout patio.

This house is pet-friendly with $25/month pet rent, $300/pet refundable pet deposit and is Smoke-Free. $1,995/month, 1-month security deposit.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
This house will not last
(720) 673-4882

(RLNE5612837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 Lansing St have any available units?
1781 Lansing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1781 Lansing St have?
Some of 1781 Lansing St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1781 Lansing St currently offering any rent specials?
1781 Lansing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 Lansing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1781 Lansing St is pet friendly.
Does 1781 Lansing St offer parking?
No, 1781 Lansing St does not offer parking.
Does 1781 Lansing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1781 Lansing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 Lansing St have a pool?
No, 1781 Lansing St does not have a pool.
Does 1781 Lansing St have accessible units?
No, 1781 Lansing St does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 Lansing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1781 Lansing St does not have units with dishwashers.

