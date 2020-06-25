1773 Dallas Street

Amenities
Recently remodeled throughout, this sunny, classic ranch home with refinished hardwood floors has tons of room! It includes a newer kitchen with hickory cabinets, granite slab counters and stainless appliances, including a french door refrigerator!
The main floor includes Kitchen, Large Sunny Living Room, Full Bathroom, Recently Updated Kitchen and Two Large Bedrooms. The basement consists of a large Living Room with Washer/Dryer, Full Bathroom, Two Bonus Rooms perfect for Home Office, Studio Space or Guests and an additional Flex-Space/Storage Room.
With off street parking and a huge fenced yard with storage shed, this home is located on a quiet street, just a couple blocks from both Montview Park and City Park (with Dayton Skate Park), 5 blocks from the Stanley Market Place (50+ local owned businesses including 19 restaurants, bars and breweries), and 5 minutes to West Stapleton and the Fitzimmons / Anschutz Medical Center.
Pets possible pending details.
Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies
(RLNE4826240)