1773 Dallas Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently remodeled throughout, this sunny, classic ranch home with refinished hardwood floors has tons of room! It includes a newer kitchen with hickory cabinets, granite slab counters and stainless appliances, including a french door refrigerator!



The main floor includes Kitchen, Large Sunny Living Room, Full Bathroom, Recently Updated Kitchen and Two Large Bedrooms. The basement consists of a large Living Room with Washer/Dryer, Full Bathroom, Two Bonus Rooms perfect for Home Office, Studio Space or Guests and an additional Flex-Space/Storage Room.



With off street parking and a huge fenced yard with storage shed, this home is located on a quiet street, just a couple blocks from both Montview Park and City Park (with Dayton Skate Park), 5 blocks from the Stanley Market Place (50+ local owned businesses including 19 restaurants, bars and breweries), and 5 minutes to West Stapleton and the Fitzimmons / Anschutz Medical Center.



Pets possible pending details.



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



(RLNE4826240)