Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

1773 Dallas Street

1773 Dallas Street · No Longer Available
Location

1773 Dallas Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently remodeled throughout, this sunny, classic ranch home with refinished hardwood floors has tons of room! It includes a newer kitchen with hickory cabinets, granite slab counters and stainless appliances, including a french door refrigerator!

The main floor includes Kitchen, Large Sunny Living Room, Full Bathroom, Recently Updated Kitchen and Two Large Bedrooms. The basement consists of a large Living Room with Washer/Dryer, Full Bathroom, Two Bonus Rooms perfect for Home Office, Studio Space or Guests and an additional Flex-Space/Storage Room.

With off street parking and a huge fenced yard with storage shed, this home is located on a quiet street, just a couple blocks from both Montview Park and City Park (with Dayton Skate Park), 5 blocks from the Stanley Market Place (50+ local owned businesses including 19 restaurants, bars and breweries), and 5 minutes to West Stapleton and the Fitzimmons / Anschutz Medical Center.

Pets possible pending details.

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

(RLNE4826240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1773 Dallas Street have any available units?
1773 Dallas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1773 Dallas Street have?
Some of 1773 Dallas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1773 Dallas Street currently offering any rent specials?
1773 Dallas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773 Dallas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1773 Dallas Street is pet friendly.
Does 1773 Dallas Street offer parking?
Yes, 1773 Dallas Street offers parking.
Does 1773 Dallas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1773 Dallas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773 Dallas Street have a pool?
No, 1773 Dallas Street does not have a pool.
Does 1773 Dallas Street have accessible units?
No, 1773 Dallas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1773 Dallas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1773 Dallas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
