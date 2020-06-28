All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:54 PM

17673 E Loyola Dr

17673 East Loyola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17673 East Loyola Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy condo will be available October 1st for a one year or a 6 month lease. It comes furnished so will work perfect for someone looking for a temporary place to stay. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 of which are upstairs and one is in the basement. The living room has a wood fireplace. Washer and dryer are included. Tenant will be responsible for utilities. Small dogs are welcome. This is a very nice condo in a quiet community. Reach out today to set up a showing.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history

Reference checks

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling one month's rent is due at lease signing.

The first month's rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.

There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc. It is also how you will manage maintenance requests as well as giving you access to a 24/7 maintenance emergency line.

Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17673 E Loyola Dr have any available units?
17673 E Loyola Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17673 E Loyola Dr have?
Some of 17673 E Loyola Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17673 E Loyola Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17673 E Loyola Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17673 E Loyola Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17673 E Loyola Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17673 E Loyola Dr offer parking?
No, 17673 E Loyola Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17673 E Loyola Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17673 E Loyola Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17673 E Loyola Dr have a pool?
No, 17673 E Loyola Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17673 E Loyola Dr have accessible units?
No, 17673 E Loyola Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17673 E Loyola Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17673 E Loyola Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
