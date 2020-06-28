17673 E Loyola Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy condo will be available October 1st for a one year or a 6 month lease. It comes furnished so will work perfect for someone looking for a temporary place to stay. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 of which are upstairs and one is in the basement. The living room has a wood fireplace. Washer and dryer are included. Tenant will be responsible for utilities. Small dogs are welcome. This is a very nice condo in a quiet community. Reach out today to set up a showing.



This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.



All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered



Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.



Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.



Eviction and rental history



Reference checks



If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.



A security deposit equaling one month's rent is due at lease signing.



The first month's rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.



There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.



There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc. It is also how you will manage maintenance requests as well as giving you access to a 24/7 maintenance emergency line.



Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.