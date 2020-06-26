All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A

17644 E Loyola Dr
Location

17644 E Loyola Dr, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CUTE, 3 Bedroom Townhouse Updated & Pet Friendly! - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/6 FROM 10:00AM - 11:00AM

You will love this cute and recently updated townhouse with 4 beds, & 3 baths!
Walk in the front door to this inviting and bright living area with a wood fireplace and beautiful hard flooring throughout!
Kitchen has all new stainless steal appliances and looks out to a private patio.
2 beds upstairs including the Master, and 1 bed down with an extra room great for an office or possible 4th bedroom and a bath on each level.
Washer/Dryer in unit and pet friendly!!!

(RLNE4936240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A have any available units?
17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A have?
Some of 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A offer parking?
No, 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A have a pool?
No, 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A have accessible units?
No, 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
