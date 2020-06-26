17644 E Loyola Dr Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

CUTE, 3 Bedroom Townhouse Updated & Pet Friendly! - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/6 FROM 10:00AM - 11:00AM



You will love this cute and recently updated townhouse with 4 beds, & 3 baths!

Walk in the front door to this inviting and bright living area with a wood fireplace and beautiful hard flooring throughout!

Kitchen has all new stainless steal appliances and looks out to a private patio.

2 beds upstairs including the Master, and 1 bed down with an extra room great for an office or possible 4th bedroom and a bath on each level.

Washer/Dryer in unit and pet friendly!!!



