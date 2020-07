Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Big spacious house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, perfect for entertaining and hosting gatherings for friends and family! The kitchen has wood floors and a newer stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. The master can easily fit a king bed and it has 2 large closets. Located moments away from Horseshoe Park and minutes away from West Toll Gate Creek. A variety of food options are right around the corner. Walking distance from Rangeview High School and Mrachek Middle School.