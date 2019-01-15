17511 E. Eldorado Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

3 BED, LARGE MAIN FLOOR, MASTER BATH, NEW WOOD FLOORS, BIG COVERED PATIO! - Variable lease options available - please discuss with your showing agent.

Tenants pay All Utilities

2 dogs allowed. $35/mo pet rent plus $300 refundable deposit per pet.

No Cats and

No Smoking

Gas Forced Air Heat and Swamp Cooler

Available immediately for showings and move in 12/16. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Large 3 bed, 3 bath home built in 1984 with 2072 finished square feet plus an unfinished basement. Great home with many new improvements under way-Note that photos do not show new wood flooring. New paint, new wood flooring on main level and second floor, new blinds, new microwave and more. Main floor features a formal living room, dining room, large eat in kitchen and a family room. Kitchen and family room are open and family room features a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Big U shaped kitchen with large pantry and lots of storage. Large back yard with mature trees, covered patio, storage shed and sprinkler system. Upstairs features all bedrooms including a master with vaulted ceilings, a large walk in closet and 5 piece master bath. Master bath will have new flooring. Great SE Aurora location with easy access to DTC, I-225 and E-470.



No Cats Allowed



