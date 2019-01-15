All apartments in Aurora
17511 E. Eldorado Cir
17511 E. Eldorado Cir

17511 East Eldorado Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17511 East Eldorado Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
3 BED, LARGE MAIN FLOOR, MASTER BATH, NEW WOOD FLOORS, BIG COVERED PATIO! - Variable lease options available - please discuss with your showing agent.
Tenants pay All Utilities
2 dogs allowed. $35/mo pet rent plus $300 refundable deposit per pet.
No Cats and
No Smoking
Gas Forced Air Heat and Swamp Cooler
Available immediately for showings and move in 12/16. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Large 3 bed, 3 bath home built in 1984 with 2072 finished square feet plus an unfinished basement. Great home with many new improvements under way-Note that photos do not show new wood flooring. New paint, new wood flooring on main level and second floor, new blinds, new microwave and more. Main floor features a formal living room, dining room, large eat in kitchen and a family room. Kitchen and family room are open and family room features a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Big U shaped kitchen with large pantry and lots of storage. Large back yard with mature trees, covered patio, storage shed and sprinkler system. Upstairs features all bedrooms including a master with vaulted ceilings, a large walk in closet and 5 piece master bath. Master bath will have new flooring. Great SE Aurora location with easy access to DTC, I-225 and E-470.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5155075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17511 E. Eldorado Cir have any available units?
17511 E. Eldorado Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17511 E. Eldorado Cir have?
Some of 17511 E. Eldorado Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17511 E. Eldorado Cir currently offering any rent specials?
17511 E. Eldorado Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17511 E. Eldorado Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 17511 E. Eldorado Cir is pet friendly.
Does 17511 E. Eldorado Cir offer parking?
No, 17511 E. Eldorado Cir does not offer parking.
Does 17511 E. Eldorado Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17511 E. Eldorado Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17511 E. Eldorado Cir have a pool?
No, 17511 E. Eldorado Cir does not have a pool.
Does 17511 E. Eldorado Cir have accessible units?
No, 17511 E. Eldorado Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 17511 E. Eldorado Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 17511 E. Eldorado Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
