Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:04 AM

17207 East Florida Avenue

Location

17207 East Florida Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
internet access
furnished
This property is located in the Cory Merrill/Bonnie Brea area and within blocks to Wash Park and many local artisan restaurants and shops. It is just minutes to the Cherry Creek Mall as well as Denver University and the light rail system. It is also within a 10 minute drive to Downtown Denver or The Denver Tech Center.
This charming eco-friendly home is fully furnished with one-bedroom, an office, and one bath. The living room features a comfortable leather couch and stressless leather chair, large screen TV, and wifi throughout. The bedroom has an organic bed with bedding as well as organic towels in the bath.
There is a fully stocked kitchen including stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and washer and dryer.
A full office includes a large desk, printer-scanner, paper and envelopes.
Hardwood floors, throw rugs, beautiful art, and ceiling fans give this home a feeling of simplicity with a touch of class.
The property has one private off street parking space as well.
The home also has a small attached studio apt that is available for rent when the owners are not in the city occupying it themselves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17207 East Florida Avenue have any available units?
17207 East Florida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17207 East Florida Avenue have?
Some of 17207 East Florida Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17207 East Florida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17207 East Florida Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17207 East Florida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17207 East Florida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 17207 East Florida Avenue offer parking?
No, 17207 East Florida Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17207 East Florida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17207 East Florida Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17207 East Florida Avenue have a pool?
No, 17207 East Florida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17207 East Florida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17207 East Florida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17207 East Florida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17207 East Florida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
