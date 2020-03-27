17207 East Florida Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

This property is located in the Cory Merrill/Bonnie Brea area and within blocks to Wash Park and many local artisan restaurants and shops. It is just minutes to the Cherry Creek Mall as well as Denver University and the light rail system. It is also within a 10 minute drive to Downtown Denver or The Denver Tech Center.

This charming eco-friendly home is fully furnished with one-bedroom, an office, and one bath. The living room features a comfortable leather couch and stressless leather chair, large screen TV, and wifi throughout. The bedroom has an organic bed with bedding as well as organic towels in the bath.

There is a fully stocked kitchen including stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and washer and dryer.

A full office includes a large desk, printer-scanner, paper and envelopes.

Hardwood floors, throw rugs, beautiful art, and ceiling fans give this home a feeling of simplicity with a touch of class.

The property has one private off street parking space as well.

The home also has a small attached studio apt that is available for rent when the owners are not in the city occupying it themselves.