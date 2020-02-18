All apartments in Aurora
17138 E Whitaker Drive #C
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

17138 E Whitaker Drive #C

17138 East Whitaker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17138 East Whitaker Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17138 E Whitaker Drive #C Available 10/01/19 Great Townhome in Smoky Hill - Bright and updated townhouse in the fantastic Smoky Hill Area in Cherry Creek School District! This lovely 2bed 2.5bath townhome comes with two master suites. All utilities included except for gas/electricity which is very affordable living in this efficient townhome. Great neighborhood, Cherry Creek schools, convenient to shopping, public transportation and highways! Call to schedule your showing today.

(RLNE5150501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C have any available units?
17138 E Whitaker Drive #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C currently offering any rent specials?
17138 E Whitaker Drive #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C is pet friendly.
Does 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C offer parking?
No, 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C does not offer parking.
Does 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C have a pool?
No, 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C does not have a pool.
Does 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C have accessible units?
No, 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C does not have accessible units.
Does 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 17138 E Whitaker Drive #C does not have units with air conditioning.
