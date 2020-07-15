All apartments in Aurora
17122 E Kent Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

17122 E Kent Dr

17122 East Kent Drive · (720) 500-6473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17122 East Kent Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17122 E Kent Dr · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Fresh Home with Cherry Creek School District - Updated and Upgraded- This lovely four bedroom, two bathroom home with two car attached garage features vaulted ceilings in the living room, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cherry stain cabinets, and breakfast bar. Home is currently receiving new flooring and new paint. Three bedrooms and one bathroom is located on the upper level. A third bedroom, second bathroom, and additional living space is located on the lower level. The tidy lot with a cul-de-sac location has great backyard including a gazebo with brick paver patio, garden boxes, and a fire pit. Home is in the Cherry Creek School District: Cimarron Elementary, Horizon Middle, and Smoky Hill High School.

Home is available 7/15. Security deposit is same as rent. Well behaved pets are welcome with approval. Pet deposit is $300, $200 for each additional. All appliances are included. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information!

*New photos coming soon!

(RLNE5889294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17122 E Kent Dr have any available units?
17122 E Kent Dr has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17122 E Kent Dr have?
Some of 17122 E Kent Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17122 E Kent Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17122 E Kent Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17122 E Kent Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17122 E Kent Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17122 E Kent Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17122 E Kent Dr offers parking.
Does 17122 E Kent Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17122 E Kent Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17122 E Kent Dr have a pool?
No, 17122 E Kent Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17122 E Kent Dr have accessible units?
No, 17122 E Kent Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17122 E Kent Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17122 E Kent Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
