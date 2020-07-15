17122 E Kent Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Fresh Home with Cherry Creek School District - Updated and Upgraded- This lovely four bedroom, two bathroom home with two car attached garage features vaulted ceilings in the living room, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cherry stain cabinets, and breakfast bar. Home is currently receiving new flooring and new paint. Three bedrooms and one bathroom is located on the upper level. A third bedroom, second bathroom, and additional living space is located on the lower level. The tidy lot with a cul-de-sac location has great backyard including a gazebo with brick paver patio, garden boxes, and a fire pit. Home is in the Cherry Creek School District: Cimarron Elementary, Horizon Middle, and Smoky Hill High School.



Home is available 7/15. Security deposit is same as rent. Well behaved pets are welcome with approval. Pet deposit is $300, $200 for each additional. All appliances are included. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information!



*New photos coming soon!



(RLNE5889294)