Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage

Planning on undergoing a renovations. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms while boasting 2,760 square feet. Evaporative cooling system. Located moments away from Hilltop Park and Meadowood Park with plenty of hiking and biking trails, basketball courts and lots of space to relax. Just a few minutes from a variety of delicious food options.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds