Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, while boasting over 2,800 square feet. Located moments away from Meadowood Park and Eldorado Park. With plenty of places around to go enjoy the sun. Enjoy a variety of cuisines less than a 10 minute drive away. Easy access to I-225 and Buckley AFB.