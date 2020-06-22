1642 Fraser Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Beautiful Town home in a private gated community features 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ Bathrooms, Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, master bathroom futures double sink, shower stall and large tub, walk in closet. Loft space with appointed desk and storage cabinets. Fireplace, Washer and Dryer included, 2 car garage. Easy access to highways and shopping centers. 2 Pets Allowed. There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, $50 pet rent per pet per month. Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS . Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Videos are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to pre-qualify and schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.