Aurora, CO
1642 Fraser Court
Last updated June 20 2020 at 2:42 AM

1642 Fraser Court

1642 Fraser Court · (720) 903-1920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1642 Fraser Court, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Beautiful Town home in a private gated community features 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ Bathrooms, Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, master bathroom futures double sink, shower stall and large tub, walk in closet. Loft space with appointed desk and storage cabinets. Fireplace, Washer and Dryer included, 2 car garage. Easy access to highways and shopping centers. 2 Pets Allowed. There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, $50 pet rent per pet per month. Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS . Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Videos are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to pre-qualify and schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Fraser Court have any available units?
1642 Fraser Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 Fraser Court have?
Some of 1642 Fraser Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Fraser Court currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Fraser Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Fraser Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 Fraser Court is pet friendly.
Does 1642 Fraser Court offer parking?
Yes, 1642 Fraser Court does offer parking.
Does 1642 Fraser Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 Fraser Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Fraser Court have a pool?
No, 1642 Fraser Court does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Fraser Court have accessible units?
No, 1642 Fraser Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Fraser Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 Fraser Court does not have units with dishwashers.
