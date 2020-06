Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is located at 1636 Geneva st in Aurora CO, 80010.



This is a ranch style home with a basement with 2 bonus storage rooms and bathroom



Large backyard

Detached garage

W/D hook ups

Backyard Deck

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.