16330 East Radcliff Place #B - 1

16330 E Radcliff Pl, Aurora, CO 80015 Pheasant Run
on-site laundry
garage
Perfect loction. 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome with 1 car attached garage, new flooring, small fenced yard. Minutes to 225 and Parker Rd. Close to shopping, park, restaurants. Call or text for a showing 720-297-2730
no pets
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
