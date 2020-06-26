All apartments in Aurora
16330 East Bails Place
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

16330 East Bails Place

16330 East Bails Place · No Longer Available
Location

16330 East Bails Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #979990.

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Stone Ridge Park will welcome you with 1,852 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Horseshoe Park and many shopping/dining options like Texas Road House, King Soopets, Town Center at Aurora, and many more. Travel is easy with quick access to 2-25.

Nearby schools include Iowa Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Rangeview High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16330 East Bails Place have any available units?
16330 East Bails Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16330 East Bails Place have?
Some of 16330 East Bails Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16330 East Bails Place currently offering any rent specials?
16330 East Bails Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16330 East Bails Place pet-friendly?
No, 16330 East Bails Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 16330 East Bails Place offer parking?
Yes, 16330 East Bails Place offers parking.
Does 16330 East Bails Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16330 East Bails Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16330 East Bails Place have a pool?
No, 16330 East Bails Place does not have a pool.
Does 16330 East Bails Place have accessible units?
No, 16330 East Bails Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16330 East Bails Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16330 East Bails Place has units with dishwashers.
