16330 East Bails Place

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Stone Ridge Park will welcome you with 1,852 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Horseshoe Park and many shopping/dining options like Texas Road House, King Soopets, Town Center at Aurora, and many more. Travel is easy with quick access to 2-25.



Nearby schools include Iowa Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Rangeview High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



