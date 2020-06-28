1624 Dallas St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Bungalow in North Aurora - Available for a flexible lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This lovely 3 bedroom home has hardwood floors throughout and large windows to let in lots of light. There is a breakfast bar that opens the kitchen to the dining area and living room creating a great space for entertaining. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and two ovens. There is a finished basement, a smart thermostat, and a smart doorbell.



Youll be just blocks from Aurora City Park and there is quick and easy access to miles of biking and walking trails that connect numerous natural areas and parks. The Moorhead Recreation Center and the Central Park Recreation Center are nearby and both offer indoor pools, gyms, and classes. A playground is just a few blocks away. There is easy access to Colfax and travel to downtown Denver is just a half an hour.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.



Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



