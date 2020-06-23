All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1611 South Idalia Circle - H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1611 South Idalia Circle - H
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:21 PM

1611 South Idalia Circle - H

1611 South Idalia Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1611 South Idalia Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath town house just minutes from the light rail. You will love coming home to this beautiful, spacious property that features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and over 1000 sf. Unit has upstairs laundry with front load washer and dryer. Master has dual entry bath, conveniently accessible in the hallway. Home is offered unfurnished. Rent includes water, trash, 1 reserved spot right in front of unit, & pool. Down stairs carpet will be replaced before move in. Please call about pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 South Idalia Circle - H have any available units?
1611 South Idalia Circle - H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 South Idalia Circle - H have?
Some of 1611 South Idalia Circle - H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 South Idalia Circle - H currently offering any rent specials?
1611 South Idalia Circle - H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 South Idalia Circle - H pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 South Idalia Circle - H is pet friendly.
Does 1611 South Idalia Circle - H offer parking?
Yes, 1611 South Idalia Circle - H offers parking.
Does 1611 South Idalia Circle - H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 South Idalia Circle - H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 South Idalia Circle - H have a pool?
Yes, 1611 South Idalia Circle - H has a pool.
Does 1611 South Idalia Circle - H have accessible units?
No, 1611 South Idalia Circle - H does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 South Idalia Circle - H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 South Idalia Circle - H has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College