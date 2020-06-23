1611 South Idalia Circle - H

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath town house just minutes from the light rail. You will love coming home to this beautiful, spacious property that features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and over 1000 sf. Unit has upstairs laundry with front load washer and dryer. Master has dual entry bath, conveniently accessible in the hallway. Home is offered unfurnished. Rent includes water, trash, 1 reserved spot right in front of unit, & pool. Down stairs carpet will be replaced before move in. Please call about pets.