Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 1,909 square foot house sits on a 6,229 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A finished basement allows for a nice flex space or living area. Features vaulted ceilings and allows for plenty of natural light. The property has a very spacious backyard. Located near Tollgate Elementary School and next to Global Village Academy. Nearby parks are Tollgate Park and Rocky Ridge Park. A variety of food options are available in the surrounding area.