16051 E Alaska PL, #11 - 1

Amenities
2 bed, 1 bath, 913 sq ft, dedicated parking.
Great location, only minutes from miles to Buckley Air Force base and 2 mi. to CU Medical Center. Just minutes to Town Center at Aurora + Aurora Metro Center + DIA + short distance to the New Light Rail station! The kitchen features overhead and under counter storage, 2 bedrooms one bath. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. In-unit stackable washer/dryer. Pets ok with refundable Deposit. Please call or text Beverley for more information 720-236-6676 Water, trash and sewer included in rent
2 bed, 1 bath, 913 sq ft, dedicated parking.
Great location, only minutes from miles to Buckley Air Force base and 2 mi. to CU Medical Center. Just minutes to Town Center at Aurora + Aurora Metro Center + DIA + short distance to the New Light Rail station! The kitchen features overhead and under counter storage, 2 bedrooms one bath. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. In-unit stackable washer/dryer. Pets ok with refundable Deposit. Please call or text Beverley for more information 720-236-6676
Water, trash and sewer included in rent