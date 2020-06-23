All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM

16051 E Alaska PL, #11 - 1

16051 E Alaska Pl · No Longer Available
Location

16051 E Alaska Pl, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed, 1 bath, 913 sq ft, dedicated parking.
Great location, only minutes from miles to Buckley Air Force base and 2 mi. to CU Medical Center. Just minutes to Town Center at Aurora + Aurora Metro Center + DIA + short distance to the New Light Rail station! The kitchen features overhead and under counter storage, 2 bedrooms one bath. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. In-unit stackable washer/dryer. Pets ok with refundable Deposit. Please call or text Beverley for more information 720-236-6676 Water, trash and sewer included in rent
2 bed, 1 bath, 913 sq ft, dedicated parking.
Water, trash and sewer included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

