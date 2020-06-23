16051 E Alaska PL, #11 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed, 1 bath, 913 sq ft, dedicated parking.

Great location, only minutes from miles to Buckley Air Force base and 2 mi. to CU Medical Center. Just minutes to Town Center at Aurora + Aurora Metro Center + DIA + short distance to the New Light Rail station! The kitchen features overhead and under counter storage, 2 bedrooms one bath. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. In-unit stackable washer/dryer. Pets ok with refundable Deposit. Please call or text Beverley for more information 720-236-6676 Water, trash and sewer included in rent

2 bed, 1 bath, 913 sq ft, dedicated parking.

Great location, only minutes from miles to Buckley Air Force base and 2 mi. to CU Medical Center. Just minutes to Town Center at Aurora + Aurora Metro Center + DIA + short distance to the New Light Rail station! The kitchen features overhead and under counter storage, 2 bedrooms one bath. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. In-unit stackable washer/dryer. Pets ok with refundable Deposit. Please call or text Beverley for more information 720-236-6676

Water, trash and sewer included in rent