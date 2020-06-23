All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
1605 Genoa Street
Location

1605 Genoa Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Tower Triangle

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic ranch with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and 850 square feet. newer double-pane windows, newer paint, and a 1 car garage and a double car driveway. Corner lot, large yard with fence for pets. Great access to DIA. Neat neighborhood. Large newly done kitchen. Sweet living. Very clean. Newer garage door and newer gutters. Well taken care of. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103. Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time NOT accepting section 8 vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Genoa Street have any available units?
1605 Genoa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1605 Genoa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Genoa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Genoa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Genoa Street is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Genoa Street offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Genoa Street does offer parking.
Does 1605 Genoa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Genoa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Genoa Street have a pool?
No, 1605 Genoa Street does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Genoa Street have accessible units?
No, 1605 Genoa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Genoa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Genoa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Genoa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Genoa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
