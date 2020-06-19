All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15917 East Kepner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15917 East Kepner Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:20 PM

15917 East Kepner Drive

15917 East Kepner Drive · (720) 277-9868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Center Pointe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15917 East Kepner Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Talk about living LARGE! This Tollgate Park 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath home has a big, non-conforming 4th bedroom in the basement and is BEAUTIFULLY remodeled with new energy-efficient windows, brand new 2" blinds being installed, new gorgeous hardwood floors, ceramic tiles and carpeting throughout. Freshly painted with nice decorative touches, this immaculate home is ready to move into today. Entertain from the fabulous kitchen with its slab-granite counters and quality appliances where you can make amazing culinary creations! Appliances include huge, new stainless refrigerator, stove with double ovens and flat-top range, new stainless microwave and an automatic dishwasher. Did you notice the cool pot rack over the kitchen sink?

There is a wood burning fireplace in the family room located at the rear of the house and is almost like a bowling alley! The kitchen nook leads to the back sliding glass door with an amazing patio and tree-lined, low-maintenance backyard (currently getting a face-lift) with flower beds, shrubs and top quality artificial turf. Two large sheds are available for tenant storage and there is an attached 2-car, oversized garage with work bench, shelves, and automatic opener with remotes. Very convenient!

The upstairs bedrooms are of varying sizes, with the master bedroom comprising half the upstairs space, it is SO large! Efficient Central Heating & AC is a terrific bonus! You MUST come see this home to truly appreciate all the thoughtful details and well-done features. Incredible Neighborhood close to I-225, Buckley AFB, Aurora City Center, Fitzsimmons Medical Campus, Aurora Centretech, and more!

No pets preferred, but will consider on a case by case basis. $250 pet deposit per pet and $25/mo pet rent, per pet. Pet breed, size & weight restrictions apply. Renters Insurance is Mandatory for renting this home. SEC 8 NOT ACCEPTED. Minimum lease is for 12 months. Professionally Managed by EPIC Properties Colorado, LLC. info@epicprops.co

Security Deposit: $2,400
Application Fee: $40 pp
One-time Lease Administration Fee: $200

**Tenant is to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement as the information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15917 East Kepner Drive have any available units?
15917 East Kepner Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15917 East Kepner Drive have?
Some of 15917 East Kepner Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15917 East Kepner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15917 East Kepner Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15917 East Kepner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15917 East Kepner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15917 East Kepner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15917 East Kepner Drive does offer parking.
Does 15917 East Kepner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15917 East Kepner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15917 East Kepner Drive have a pool?
No, 15917 East Kepner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15917 East Kepner Drive have accessible units?
No, 15917 East Kepner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15917 East Kepner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15917 East Kepner Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15917 East Kepner Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity