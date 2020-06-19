15917 East Kepner Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Talk about living LARGE! This Tollgate Park 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath home has a big, non-conforming 4th bedroom in the basement and is BEAUTIFULLY remodeled with new energy-efficient windows, brand new 2" blinds being installed, new gorgeous hardwood floors, ceramic tiles and carpeting throughout. Freshly painted with nice decorative touches, this immaculate home is ready to move into today. Entertain from the fabulous kitchen with its slab-granite counters and quality appliances where you can make amazing culinary creations! Appliances include huge, new stainless refrigerator, stove with double ovens and flat-top range, new stainless microwave and an automatic dishwasher. Did you notice the cool pot rack over the kitchen sink?



There is a wood burning fireplace in the family room located at the rear of the house and is almost like a bowling alley! The kitchen nook leads to the back sliding glass door with an amazing patio and tree-lined, low-maintenance backyard (currently getting a face-lift) with flower beds, shrubs and top quality artificial turf. Two large sheds are available for tenant storage and there is an attached 2-car, oversized garage with work bench, shelves, and automatic opener with remotes. Very convenient!



The upstairs bedrooms are of varying sizes, with the master bedroom comprising half the upstairs space, it is SO large! Efficient Central Heating & AC is a terrific bonus! You MUST come see this home to truly appreciate all the thoughtful details and well-done features. Incredible Neighborhood close to I-225, Buckley AFB, Aurora City Center, Fitzsimmons Medical Campus, Aurora Centretech, and more!



No pets preferred, but will consider on a case by case basis. $250 pet deposit per pet and $25/mo pet rent, per pet. Pet breed, size & weight restrictions apply. Renters Insurance is Mandatory for renting this home. SEC 8 NOT ACCEPTED. Minimum lease is for 12 months. Professionally Managed by EPIC Properties Colorado, LLC. info@epicprops.co



Security Deposit: $2,400

Application Fee: $40 pp

One-time Lease Administration Fee: $200



**Tenant is to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement as the information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.**