15855 E Custer Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in a very convenient location.

Awesome house with a spacious living room that contains a fireplace. Oversized Lot. Newer Roof/windows. All stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Very well maintained humongous backyard with many garden areas and room to fulfill any spring/summer desires. Located next to Tollgate Elementary School. Nearby parks are Tollgate Park and Rocky Ridge Park. A variety of food options are available nearby.