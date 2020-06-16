All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

15855 E Custer Dr

15855 East Custer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15855 East Custer Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in a very convenient location.
Awesome house with a spacious living room that contains a fireplace. Oversized Lot. Newer Roof/windows. All stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Very well maintained humongous backyard with many garden areas and room to fulfill any spring/summer desires. Located next to Tollgate Elementary School. Nearby parks are Tollgate Park and Rocky Ridge Park. A variety of food options are available nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15855 E Custer Dr have any available units?
15855 E Custer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15855 E Custer Dr have?
Some of 15855 E Custer Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15855 E Custer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15855 E Custer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15855 E Custer Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15855 E Custer Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15855 E Custer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15855 E Custer Dr offers parking.
Does 15855 E Custer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15855 E Custer Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15855 E Custer Dr have a pool?
No, 15855 E Custer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15855 E Custer Dr have accessible units?
No, 15855 E Custer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15855 E Custer Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15855 E Custer Dr has units with dishwashers.
