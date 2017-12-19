All apartments in Aurora
1577 S Jamaica St
1577 S Jamaica St

1577 South Jamaica Street · No Longer Available
Location

1577 South Jamaica Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fantastic ranch style home in a great neighborhood! Excellent curb appeal and mature landscaping invite you into a great house just waiting for your personal touches. The main floor hosts a living room, kitchen with a sky light, dining/eating space and a flex space that is perfect for a formal dining room or home office. The spa style bathroom has an over-sized steam shower! The sun room is perfect for all weather living and leads to a beautiful flagstone patio and lovely fenced yard. The huge family room in the basement has a gas fireplace and built in bookshelves. 2 additional bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom complete the finished living space while there is plenty of storage in the unfinished portion of the basement. New hot water heater, all new interior paint, double pane crank windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1577 S Jamaica St have any available units?
1577 S Jamaica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1577 S Jamaica St have?
Some of 1577 S Jamaica St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1577 S Jamaica St currently offering any rent specials?
1577 S Jamaica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1577 S Jamaica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1577 S Jamaica St is pet friendly.
Does 1577 S Jamaica St offer parking?
Yes, 1577 S Jamaica St offers parking.
Does 1577 S Jamaica St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1577 S Jamaica St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1577 S Jamaica St have a pool?
No, 1577 S Jamaica St does not have a pool.
Does 1577 S Jamaica St have accessible units?
No, 1577 S Jamaica St does not have accessible units.
Does 1577 S Jamaica St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1577 S Jamaica St has units with dishwashers.
