1577 S Jamaica St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Fantastic ranch style home in a great neighborhood! Excellent curb appeal and mature landscaping invite you into a great house just waiting for your personal touches. The main floor hosts a living room, kitchen with a sky light, dining/eating space and a flex space that is perfect for a formal dining room or home office. The spa style bathroom has an over-sized steam shower! The sun room is perfect for all weather living and leads to a beautiful flagstone patio and lovely fenced yard. The huge family room in the basement has a gas fireplace and built in bookshelves. 2 additional bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom complete the finished living space while there is plenty of storage in the unfinished portion of the basement. New hot water heater, all new interior paint, double pane crank windows.