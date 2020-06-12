All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15704 E Saratoga Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15704 E Saratoga Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15704 E Saratoga Pl

15704 East Saratoga Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15704 East Saratoga Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
garage
With the finest luxury contemporary finishes and craftsmanship throughout, this home has been completely remodeled and is move-in ready.

This home brings the Colorado style family room with gas fireplace and built in bookshelves. Kitchen features a Gourmet approach with commercial gas stove, electrical cooktop, three double ovens, microwave and commercial refrigerator. Also features two large pantries, built in wine cooler. Included are a finer finish of InPina German imported kitchen cabinets.

Walk in the front door to an open living room with high ceilings, Imported Italian tiles, and an imported Brazilian Cherry wood floors stretching up the staircase to second floor.

Upstairs features a spacious master suite with 5 piece bath and gas fireplace. Large walk in closet with washer and dryer.

Perfect home for the car enthusiast with fully heated 7 car garage. Amazing outdoor space. Nature's retreat in your back yard. Firepit, water feature, and seating areas for entertaining.

No Pets per owner
No Housing
No Smoking
No Marijuana

No more than three non family members per HOA and owners request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15704 E Saratoga Pl have any available units?
15704 E Saratoga Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15704 E Saratoga Pl have?
Some of 15704 E Saratoga Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15704 E Saratoga Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15704 E Saratoga Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15704 E Saratoga Pl pet-friendly?
No, 15704 E Saratoga Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 15704 E Saratoga Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15704 E Saratoga Pl does offer parking.
Does 15704 E Saratoga Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15704 E Saratoga Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15704 E Saratoga Pl have a pool?
No, 15704 E Saratoga Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15704 E Saratoga Pl have accessible units?
No, 15704 E Saratoga Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15704 E Saratoga Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15704 E Saratoga Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College