15704 E Saratoga Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry garage

With the finest luxury contemporary finishes and craftsmanship throughout, this home has been completely remodeled and is move-in ready.



This home brings the Colorado style family room with gas fireplace and built in bookshelves. Kitchen features a Gourmet approach with commercial gas stove, electrical cooktop, three double ovens, microwave and commercial refrigerator. Also features two large pantries, built in wine cooler. Included are a finer finish of InPina German imported kitchen cabinets.



Walk in the front door to an open living room with high ceilings, Imported Italian tiles, and an imported Brazilian Cherry wood floors stretching up the staircase to second floor.



Upstairs features a spacious master suite with 5 piece bath and gas fireplace. Large walk in closet with washer and dryer.



Perfect home for the car enthusiast with fully heated 7 car garage. Amazing outdoor space. Nature's retreat in your back yard. Firepit, water feature, and seating areas for entertaining.



No Pets per owner

No Housing

No Smoking

No Marijuana



No more than three non family members per HOA and owners request.