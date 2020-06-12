15704 E Saratoga Pl

Amenities
With the finest luxury contemporary finishes and craftsmanship throughout, this home has been completely remodeled and is move-in ready.
This home brings the Colorado style family room with gas fireplace and built in bookshelves. Kitchen features a Gourmet approach with commercial gas stove, electrical cooktop, three double ovens, microwave and commercial refrigerator. Also features two large pantries, built in wine cooler. Included are a finer finish of InPina German imported kitchen cabinets.
Walk in the front door to an open living room with high ceilings, Imported Italian tiles, and an imported Brazilian Cherry wood floors stretching up the staircase to second floor.
Upstairs features a spacious master suite with 5 piece bath and gas fireplace. Large walk in closet with washer and dryer.
Perfect home for the car enthusiast with fully heated 7 car garage. Amazing outdoor space. Nature's retreat in your back yard. Firepit, water feature, and seating areas for entertaining.
No Pets per owner
No Housing
No Smoking
No Marijuana
No more than three non family members per HOA and owners request.