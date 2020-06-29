Amenities

15640 E Eldorado Dr Available 07/01/19 Updated 4 Bed 2 Bath Near Chambers and Hampden - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 6/8/2019 from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM



This beautiful home has been nicely updated with new interior paint and flooring. The home feature a large master bedroom on the upper level with a large walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms are located on the lower level with one of the rooms having its own private 3/4 bath. Central Air Conditioning will help keep you cool through the hot summer months. The lower level family room features a fireplace to enjoy in the winter months. The upper front room has ample space for entertaining.



4 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Attached 2 car garage

A/C

Large fenced back yard

Washer and dryer hookups



VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.MIERENTALS.COM TO FILL OUT AN ONLINE RENTAL APPLICATION AND VIEW OTHER PROPERTIES AVAILABLE.



*Rent $1950

*Security Deposit $1950

*$25 application fee

*2-year lease only

*Resident responsible for all utilities

*Dogs allowed - no cats

*$200 non-refundable pet fee per dog. Additional monthly pet rent of $25

*Not accepting credit scores below 550

*Accepting Section 8



APPLICATIONS ARE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT MIERENTALS.COM. EACH ADULT MUST FILL OUT A SEPARATE ONLINE APPLICATION.



*We must be able to verify employment. - Upload a copy of two-months worth of pay stubs and government ID.

*Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify we can't accept!

*The owner has the right to reject any application.

*A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

*The unit is not reserved until security deposit is paid.

*First months rent and Security Deposit are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE2231047)