Amenities
15640 E Eldorado Dr Available 07/01/19 Updated 4 Bed 2 Bath Near Chambers and Hampden - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 6/8/2019 from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
This beautiful home has been nicely updated with new interior paint and flooring. The home feature a large master bedroom on the upper level with a large walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms are located on the lower level with one of the rooms having its own private 3/4 bath. Central Air Conditioning will help keep you cool through the hot summer months. The lower level family room features a fireplace to enjoy in the winter months. The upper front room has ample space for entertaining.
Property Features
4 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Attached 2 car garage
A/C
Large fenced back yard
Washer and dryer hookups
VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.MIERENTALS.COM TO FILL OUT AN ONLINE RENTAL APPLICATION AND VIEW OTHER PROPERTIES AVAILABLE.
*Rent $1950
*Security Deposit $1950
*$25 application fee
*2-year lease only
*Resident responsible for all utilities
*Dogs allowed - no cats
*$200 non-refundable pet fee per dog. Additional monthly pet rent of $25
*Not accepting credit scores below 550
*Accepting Section 8
APPLICATIONS ARE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT MIERENTALS.COM. EACH ADULT MUST FILL OUT A SEPARATE ONLINE APPLICATION.
*We must be able to verify employment. - Upload a copy of two-months worth of pay stubs and government ID.
*Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify we can't accept!
*The owner has the right to reject any application.
*A final decision will be made based on all collected information.
*The unit is not reserved until security deposit is paid.
*First months rent and Security Deposit are due at the time of lease signing.
(RLNE2231047)