Aurora, CO
15640 E Eldorado Dr
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

15640 E Eldorado Dr

15640 East Eldorado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15640 East Eldorado Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15640 E Eldorado Dr Available 07/01/19 Updated 4 Bed 2 Bath Near Chambers and Hampden - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 6/8/2019 from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

This beautiful home has been nicely updated with new interior paint and flooring. The home feature a large master bedroom on the upper level with a large walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms are located on the lower level with one of the rooms having its own private 3/4 bath. Central Air Conditioning will help keep you cool through the hot summer months. The lower level family room features a fireplace to enjoy in the winter months. The upper front room has ample space for entertaining.

Property Features
4 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Attached 2 car garage
A/C
Large fenced back yard
Washer and dryer hookups

VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.MIERENTALS.COM TO FILL OUT AN ONLINE RENTAL APPLICATION AND VIEW OTHER PROPERTIES AVAILABLE.

*Rent $1950
*Security Deposit $1950
*$25 application fee
*2-year lease only
*Resident responsible for all utilities
*Dogs allowed - no cats
*$200 non-refundable pet fee per dog. Additional monthly pet rent of $25
*Not accepting credit scores below 550
*Accepting Section 8

APPLICATIONS ARE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT MIERENTALS.COM. EACH ADULT MUST FILL OUT A SEPARATE ONLINE APPLICATION.

*We must be able to verify employment. - Upload a copy of two-months worth of pay stubs and government ID.
*Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify we can't accept!
*The owner has the right to reject any application.
*A final decision will be made based on all collected information.
*The unit is not reserved until security deposit is paid.
*First months rent and Security Deposit are due at the time of lease signing.

VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.MIERENTALS.COM FOR RENTAL APPLICATION AND OTHER PROPERTIES AVAILABLE.

(RLNE2231047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15640 E Eldorado Dr have any available units?
15640 E Eldorado Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15640 E Eldorado Dr have?
Some of 15640 E Eldorado Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15640 E Eldorado Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15640 E Eldorado Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15640 E Eldorado Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15640 E Eldorado Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15640 E Eldorado Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15640 E Eldorado Dr offers parking.
Does 15640 E Eldorado Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15640 E Eldorado Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15640 E Eldorado Dr have a pool?
No, 15640 E Eldorado Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15640 E Eldorado Dr have accessible units?
No, 15640 E Eldorado Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15640 E Eldorado Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15640 E Eldorado Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
