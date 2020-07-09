Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking pet friendly

1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 Available 12/18/19 Spacious 2BD, 2BA Townhome with Master Suite and Two Parking Spots - Open concept living room and dining area with stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry in kitchen. Master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer included, central cooling, and two parking spaces (1-car garage and additional off-street parking spot). Easy access to downtown Denver! Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Dogs are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $40 hoa fee for water, sewer, and trash

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4396716)