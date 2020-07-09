All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1549 S Florence Way Unit 602
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

1549 S Florence Way Unit 602

1549 South Florence Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Dayton Triangle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1549 South Florence Way, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 Available 12/18/19 Spacious 2BD, 2BA Townhome with Master Suite and Two Parking Spots - Open concept living room and dining area with stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry in kitchen. Master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer included, central cooling, and two parking spaces (1-car garage and additional off-street parking spot). Easy access to downtown Denver! Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Dogs are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $40 hoa fee for water, sewer, and trash
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4396716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 have any available units?
1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 have?
Some of 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 currently offering any rent specials?
1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 is pet friendly.
Does 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 offer parking?
Yes, 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 offers parking.
Does 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 have a pool?
Yes, 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 has a pool.
Does 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 have accessible units?
No, 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1549 S Florence Way Unit 602 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College