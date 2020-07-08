15402 E Arizona Ave #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Evolve Real Estate: 2 Bedroom Condo in Aurora available Now! - AVAILABLE NOW! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE ON THE COMPANY'S FACEBOOK PAGE AND AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.



The beautiful second floor, two bedrooms, two bathrooms unit located in the Chamber Place Community. Close to E-470, I-225, shopping, schools, public transit, and parks.



This great floorplan includes a living room w/fireplace, dining room, kitchen, large master bedroom with a master bath. The secondary bedroom has a full bathroom across the hallway. And laundry is in the unit!



Pets are ok up to two with additional deposits and pet rent.

To schedule a showing, please email or text.



Video Link: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/326731254965016/



