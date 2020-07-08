All apartments in Aurora
15402 E Arizona Ave #202
15402 E Arizona Ave #202

15402 East Arizona Drive · No Longer Available
15402 East Arizona Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Evolve Real Estate: 2 Bedroom Condo in Aurora available Now! - AVAILABLE NOW! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE ON THE COMPANY'S FACEBOOK PAGE AND AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.

The beautiful second floor, two bedrooms, two bathrooms unit located in the Chamber Place Community. Close to E-470, I-225, shopping, schools, public transit, and parks.

This great floorplan includes a living room w/fireplace, dining room, kitchen, large master bedroom with a master bath. The secondary bedroom has a full bathroom across the hallway. And laundry is in the unit!

Pets are ok up to two with additional deposits and pet rent.
To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com.
To schedule a showing, please email or text.

Video Link: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/326731254965016/

(RLNE5770398)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 have any available units?
15402 E Arizona Ave #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 currently offering any rent specials?
15402 E Arizona Ave #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 is pet friendly.
Does 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 offer parking?
No, 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 does not offer parking.
Does 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 have a pool?
No, 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 does not have a pool.
Does 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 have accessible units?
No, 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15402 E Arizona Ave #202 does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
