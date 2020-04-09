Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

1538 S. Laredo Court Available 09/04/19 Spacious Tri-Level 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home In Aurora, All New Kitchen Appliances & Massive Backyard! - Beautiful, Well Maintained Tri-Level Home in Aurora Features 4 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms. Quiet Neighborhood. Over 1800 sqft. of Finished Living Space with Attached One Car Garage and Large Backyard! New Carpet Throughout. Open Living Room into Eat-In Kitchen Area and Open Railings to Lower Level. Kitchen Features Newly Painted Cabinets, Eat-In Kitchen and All New Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom with Tons of Closet Space and Private Entry into Spacious Bathroom. Lower Level Features Extra Bedroom and Bathroom with Laundry. Washer & Dryer Included! This Wonderful Home will not be on the market for long!



Convenient Location just off Mississippi & Buckley. Close to Buckley Air Force Base, Parker Road, Cherry Creek State Park & I225.



Minimum credit score 620+ preferred and income at least three times the monthly rent. Good credit and rental history. No Criminal Background. No Cats please. Dogs Approved on a Case by Case Basis (less than 75lbs).



Please contact Thuy @ 720.435.1777 or send an email to Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to set up your showing today!



This home is Professionally Marketed and Managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).



No Cats Allowed



