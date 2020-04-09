All apartments in Aurora
Last updated August 21 2019

1538 S. Laredo Court

1538 South Laredo Court
Location

1538 South Laredo Court, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

1538 S. Laredo Court Available 09/04/19 Spacious Tri-Level 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home In Aurora, All New Kitchen Appliances & Massive Backyard! - Beautiful, Well Maintained Tri-Level Home in Aurora Features 4 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms. Quiet Neighborhood. Over 1800 sqft. of Finished Living Space with Attached One Car Garage and Large Backyard! New Carpet Throughout. Open Living Room into Eat-In Kitchen Area and Open Railings to Lower Level. Kitchen Features Newly Painted Cabinets, Eat-In Kitchen and All New Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom with Tons of Closet Space and Private Entry into Spacious Bathroom. Lower Level Features Extra Bedroom and Bathroom with Laundry. Washer & Dryer Included! This Wonderful Home will not be on the market for long!

Convenient Location just off Mississippi & Buckley. Close to Buckley Air Force Base, Parker Road, Cherry Creek State Park & I225.

Minimum credit score 620+ preferred and income at least three times the monthly rent. Good credit and rental history. No Criminal Background. No Cats please. Dogs Approved on a Case by Case Basis (less than 75lbs).

Please contact Thuy @ 720.435.1777 or send an email to Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to set up your showing today!

This home is Professionally Marketed and Managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.
Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

(RLNE4721327)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 S. Laredo Court have any available units?
1538 S. Laredo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 S. Laredo Court have?
Some of 1538 S. Laredo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 S. Laredo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1538 S. Laredo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 S. Laredo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1538 S. Laredo Court is pet friendly.
Does 1538 S. Laredo Court offer parking?
Yes, 1538 S. Laredo Court offers parking.
Does 1538 S. Laredo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1538 S. Laredo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 S. Laredo Court have a pool?
No, 1538 S. Laredo Court does not have a pool.
Does 1538 S. Laredo Court have accessible units?
No, 1538 S. Laredo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 S. Laredo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 S. Laredo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
