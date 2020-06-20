All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15064 E Floyd Ave
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

15064 E Floyd Ave

15064 East Floyd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15064 East Floyd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Eagle Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/13/19 Updated Tri-level home 3 bed, 2.5 bath - Property Id: 134767

**Nice, updated home, and will be cleaned thoroughly and ready for you to move in! Available for rent July 13th!
To set up a showing, message or call!
Easy access to I-225 and located within minutes to 9-Mile RTD Station(light rail), grocery stores, multiple gyms, school bus stop,and Cherry Creek State Park. School district is Aurora 28. finished basement with a office/study, and a large open room which could serve as a 4th bedroom with a large walk-in closet/extra storage. 12 month lease: $2250 a month& refundable security deposit of $3000. Rental application with a credit check are required! Dogs are allowed on a case by case basis with a non-refundable deposit of $200 per dog (up to 2 dogs only). NO CATS!
Amenities Include:
-Central Air
-Washer/dryer
-New carpet and tile upstairs!
-Utility Sink with large shelving unit
-Large closets and tons of extra storage!
-Attic Fan
-Over-sized 2 car garage w/ storage area
-Carport
-Fenced Garden Area
-Dog Run
-Large covered patio
-Large yard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134767p
Property Id 134767

(RLNE5016171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15064 E Floyd Ave have any available units?
15064 E Floyd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15064 E Floyd Ave have?
Some of 15064 E Floyd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15064 E Floyd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15064 E Floyd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15064 E Floyd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15064 E Floyd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15064 E Floyd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15064 E Floyd Ave offers parking.
Does 15064 E Floyd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15064 E Floyd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15064 E Floyd Ave have a pool?
No, 15064 E Floyd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15064 E Floyd Ave have accessible units?
No, 15064 E Floyd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15064 E Floyd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15064 E Floyd Ave has units with dishwashers.
