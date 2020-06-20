15064 E Floyd Ave

Amenities

Available 07/13/19 Updated Tri-level home 3 bed, 2.5 bath - Property Id: 134767



**Nice, updated home, and will be cleaned thoroughly and ready for you to move in! Available for rent July 13th!

To set up a showing, message or call!

Easy access to I-225 and located within minutes to 9-Mile RTD Station(light rail), grocery stores, multiple gyms, school bus stop,and Cherry Creek State Park. School district is Aurora 28. finished basement with a office/study, and a large open room which could serve as a 4th bedroom with a large walk-in closet/extra storage. 12 month lease: $2250 a month& refundable security deposit of $3000. Rental application with a credit check are required! Dogs are allowed on a case by case basis with a non-refundable deposit of $200 per dog (up to 2 dogs only). NO CATS!

Amenities Include:

-Central Air

-Washer/dryer

-New carpet and tile upstairs!

-Utility Sink with large shelving unit

-Large closets and tons of extra storage!

-Attic Fan

-Over-sized 2 car garage w/ storage area

-Carport

-Fenced Garden Area

-Dog Run

-Large covered patio

-Large yard

