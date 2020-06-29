15057 E Mexico Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Quick possession on 3/2/2 SFH - Property Id: 239323



It is a one level ranch, single family home. All living space (1,278 sq feet) is on the entry level with 3 bedrooms, a full bath and a private bath in the master bedroom. In addition, there is a large living room and kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher. The basement (1,278 sq feet) consists of a full open area and is also the location for the washer and dryer hook up's, however these appliances are not included. The garage area will store two medium size vehicles easily and a garage door opener with 1 remote control is included. The interior of the home has new carpet throughout the living space with laminate flooring in the kitchen, bath rooms, entry way and all closets. New paint completes all walls and ceilings throughout the living area of the home. A central air conditioning system keeps the home comfortable in the upcoming summer months.

This is a non-smoking rental unit.

All utilities will be the responsibility of the tenant.

