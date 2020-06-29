All apartments in Aurora
15057 E Mexico Drive

15057 East Mexico Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15057 East Mexico Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Willow Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Quick possession on 3/2/2 SFH - Property Id: 239323

It is a one level ranch, single family home. All living space (1,278 sq feet) is on the entry level with 3 bedrooms, a full bath and a private bath in the master bedroom. In addition, there is a large living room and kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher. The basement (1,278 sq feet) consists of a full open area and is also the location for the washer and dryer hook up's, however these appliances are not included. The garage area will store two medium size vehicles easily and a garage door opener with 1 remote control is included. The interior of the home has new carpet throughout the living space with laminate flooring in the kitchen, bath rooms, entry way and all closets. New paint completes all walls and ceilings throughout the living area of the home. A central air conditioning system keeps the home comfortable in the upcoming summer months.
This is a non-smoking rental unit.
All utilities will be the responsibility of the tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239323
Property Id 239323

(RLNE5623068)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15057 E Mexico Drive have any available units?
15057 E Mexico Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15057 E Mexico Drive have?
Some of 15057 E Mexico Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15057 E Mexico Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15057 E Mexico Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15057 E Mexico Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15057 E Mexico Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15057 E Mexico Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15057 E Mexico Drive offers parking.
Does 15057 E Mexico Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15057 E Mexico Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15057 E Mexico Drive have a pool?
No, 15057 E Mexico Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15057 E Mexico Drive have accessible units?
No, 15057 E Mexico Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15057 E Mexico Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15057 E Mexico Drive has units with dishwashers.

