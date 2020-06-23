All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15051 Gunnison Place

15051 East Gunnison Place · No Longer Available
Location

15051 East Gunnison Place, Aurora, CO 80012
Willow Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
15051 Gunnison Place Available 02/28/19 Fresh Bi-level 4 bed, 2.5 bath in Willow Park! 2 Car Garage! Large Yard! READY! - Text for fastest response and reference Gunnison Pl.

Our latest 4 bed, 2.5 bath located at 15051 E Gunnison Pl, Aurora, CO 80012 is ready and waiting for you to call home!

Located in the Willow Park neighborhood this home sits on a large lot with large privacy fenced back yard, 2 car oversized garage, and close to public schools

Once you step in the house you are greeted with lots of light throughout with recessed lighting in every room. This is a true Bi-level home with open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Your living room, dining room, a kitchen flow nicely making a great space to entertain. Glass sliding doors lead to the raised deck and private back yard.

On the main floor

Hardwood Floors throughout
Large Living room
Open Dining room
Kitchen equipped with fridge, range, dishwasher, and microwave.
A full guest bath
3 bedrooms including the Master with 3/4 bathroom with shower

On the Ground Level

Head downstairs and you will find a family room with fireplace, new carpet and recessed lighting.
A fourth bedroom with new carpet, recessed lighting, and full size window.
Laundry nook with hookups
An additional 1/2 bath
Mechanical and storage room
Access to the two car garage

Stay cool in the summer with the roof mounted swamp cooler
Stay warm in the winter with furnace forced air heat

This home is renting for $1995.00
Deposit is equal to rent and due prior to move in
$35 per adult to apply
We ask for gross income verification meeting 3x the rent amount to qualify.
We perform a background check and credit check on all applicants

Want to tour this home?! Please call, text, or email for a quick response.
Jason w/ Atlas Real Estate Group
970-391-1943
jason.jones@realatlas.com

(RLNE3311510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15051 Gunnison Place have any available units?
15051 Gunnison Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15051 Gunnison Place have?
Some of 15051 Gunnison Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15051 Gunnison Place currently offering any rent specials?
15051 Gunnison Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15051 Gunnison Place pet-friendly?
No, 15051 Gunnison Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 15051 Gunnison Place offer parking?
Yes, 15051 Gunnison Place offers parking.
Does 15051 Gunnison Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15051 Gunnison Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15051 Gunnison Place have a pool?
No, 15051 Gunnison Place does not have a pool.
Does 15051 Gunnison Place have accessible units?
No, 15051 Gunnison Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15051 Gunnison Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15051 Gunnison Place has units with dishwashers.
