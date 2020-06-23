Amenities
15051 Gunnison Place Available 02/28/19 Fresh Bi-level 4 bed, 2.5 bath in Willow Park! 2 Car Garage! Large Yard! READY! - Text for fastest response and reference Gunnison Pl.
Our latest 4 bed, 2.5 bath located at 15051 E Gunnison Pl, Aurora, CO 80012 is ready and waiting for you to call home!
Located in the Willow Park neighborhood this home sits on a large lot with large privacy fenced back yard, 2 car oversized garage, and close to public schools
Once you step in the house you are greeted with lots of light throughout with recessed lighting in every room. This is a true Bi-level home with open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Your living room, dining room, a kitchen flow nicely making a great space to entertain. Glass sliding doors lead to the raised deck and private back yard.
On the main floor
Hardwood Floors throughout
Large Living room
Open Dining room
Kitchen equipped with fridge, range, dishwasher, and microwave.
A full guest bath
3 bedrooms including the Master with 3/4 bathroom with shower
On the Ground Level
Head downstairs and you will find a family room with fireplace, new carpet and recessed lighting.
A fourth bedroom with new carpet, recessed lighting, and full size window.
Laundry nook with hookups
An additional 1/2 bath
Mechanical and storage room
Access to the two car garage
Stay cool in the summer with the roof mounted swamp cooler
Stay warm in the winter with furnace forced air heat
This home is renting for $1995.00
Deposit is equal to rent and due prior to move in
$35 per adult to apply
We ask for gross income verification meeting 3x the rent amount to qualify.
We perform a background check and credit check on all applicants
Want to tour this home?! Please call, text, or email for a quick response.
Jason w/ Atlas Real Estate Group
970-391-1943
jason.jones@realatlas.com
(RLNE3311510)