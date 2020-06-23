Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

15051 Gunnison Place Available 02/28/19 Fresh Bi-level 4 bed, 2.5 bath in Willow Park! 2 Car Garage! Large Yard! READY! - Text for fastest response and reference Gunnison Pl.



Our latest 4 bed, 2.5 bath located at 15051 E Gunnison Pl, Aurora, CO 80012 is ready and waiting for you to call home!



Located in the Willow Park neighborhood this home sits on a large lot with large privacy fenced back yard, 2 car oversized garage, and close to public schools



Once you step in the house you are greeted with lots of light throughout with recessed lighting in every room. This is a true Bi-level home with open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Your living room, dining room, a kitchen flow nicely making a great space to entertain. Glass sliding doors lead to the raised deck and private back yard.



On the main floor



Hardwood Floors throughout

Large Living room

Open Dining room

Kitchen equipped with fridge, range, dishwasher, and microwave.

A full guest bath

3 bedrooms including the Master with 3/4 bathroom with shower



On the Ground Level



Head downstairs and you will find a family room with fireplace, new carpet and recessed lighting.

A fourth bedroom with new carpet, recessed lighting, and full size window.

Laundry nook with hookups

An additional 1/2 bath

Mechanical and storage room

Access to the two car garage



Stay cool in the summer with the roof mounted swamp cooler

Stay warm in the winter with furnace forced air heat



This home is renting for $1995.00

Deposit is equal to rent and due prior to move in

$35 per adult to apply

We ask for gross income verification meeting 3x the rent amount to qualify.

We perform a background check and credit check on all applicants



Want to tour this home?! Please call, text, or email for a quick response.

Jason w/ Atlas Real Estate Group

970-391-1943

jason.jones@realatlas.com



(RLNE3311510)