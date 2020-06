Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COMING SOON!!! NEW PICTURES COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom house in a quiet neighborhood. Lots of parks are within walking distance. Close to multiple shopping malls; Sprouts, Costco, and King Soopers are a walking distance away. A variety of food options are right around the corner like Buffalo Wild Wings, Red Robin, Good Times and many more...