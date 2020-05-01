14901 E Gill Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/939b9330d3 ---- Check out this wonderful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome with a just a short walk to Aurora Town Center and City Center, Light Rail, and tons of shopping, restaurants and parks. Rent includes access to the community pool and common space parks. Inside you will find hardwood floors an open floor plan on the main floor with a balcony off the kitchen. The upstairs bedrooms each have a dedicated bathroom. The Master includes a walk-in closet, his and her sinks, and a separate walk in shower from the bathtub. Washer and Dryer provided. Oversized attached 2 car garage. Rent includes trash, water, sewer and HOA dues. Tenant pays for Gas and Electricity. Dog friendly, $50 application fee per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website 2 Balconies A/C Community Pool Dryer Oversized 2 Car Garage Snow Removal Trash Removal Washer