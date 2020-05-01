All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14901 E Gill Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14901 E Gill Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

14901 E Gill Ave

14901 East Gill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14901 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/939b9330d3 ---- Check out this wonderful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome with a just a short walk to Aurora Town Center and City Center, Light Rail, and tons of shopping, restaurants and parks. Rent includes access to the community pool and common space parks. Inside you will find hardwood floors an open floor plan on the main floor with a balcony off the kitchen. The upstairs bedrooms each have a dedicated bathroom. The Master includes a walk-in closet, his and her sinks, and a separate walk in shower from the bathtub. Washer and Dryer provided. Oversized attached 2 car garage. Rent includes trash, water, sewer and HOA dues. Tenant pays for Gas and Electricity. Dog friendly, $50 application fee per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website 2 Balconies A/C Community Pool Dryer Oversized 2 Car Garage Snow Removal Trash Removal Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14901 E Gill Ave have any available units?
14901 E Gill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14901 E Gill Ave have?
Some of 14901 E Gill Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14901 E Gill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14901 E Gill Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14901 E Gill Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14901 E Gill Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14901 E Gill Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14901 E Gill Ave does offer parking.
Does 14901 E Gill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14901 E Gill Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14901 E Gill Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14901 E Gill Ave has a pool.
Does 14901 E Gill Ave have accessible units?
No, 14901 E Gill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14901 E Gill Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14901 E Gill Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College