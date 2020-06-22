14740 East Kentucky Drive

Amenities

* Condo features open floor plan, brand new carpet, blinds, air conditioner.

* Large family room with a fireplace and dining area.

* Kitchen with renovated cabinets, all appliances.

* Secure building entry using key only.

* Entire complex is newly renovated.

* Washer and Dryer included in the unit.

* Large private covered balcony that overlooks the community pool and provides extra storage.

* Grassy open space with mature trees, and swimming pool.

* Large surface parking lot.

* Easy access to I-225, DIA, Lowry, Fitzsimons/Anschutz medical campus, Buckley air force

* Walking distance from light rail station and bus stop, Aurora mall, shopping, and entertainment.

* Snow removal, trash removal, water, grounds maintenance, exterior and roof maintenance included.