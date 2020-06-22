14740 East Kentucky Drive

Amenities
* Condo features open floor plan, brand new carpet, blinds, air conditioner.
* Large family room with a fireplace and dining area.
* Kitchen with renovated cabinets, all appliances.
* Secure building entry using key only.
* Entire complex is newly renovated.
* Washer and Dryer included in the unit.
* Large private covered balcony that overlooks the community pool and provides extra storage.
* Grassy open space with mature trees, and swimming pool.
* Large surface parking lot.
* Easy access to I-225, DIA, Lowry, Fitzsimons/Anschutz medical campus, Buckley air force
* Walking distance from light rail station and bus stop, Aurora mall, shopping, and entertainment.
* Snow removal, trash removal, water, grounds maintenance, exterior and roof maintenance included.