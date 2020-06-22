All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14740 East Kentucky Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14740 East Kentucky Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

14740 East Kentucky Drive

14740 Sable Cove · (303) 319-9263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14740 Sable Cove, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 712 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
cats allowed
* Condo features open floor plan, brand new carpet, blinds, air conditioner.
* Large family room with a fireplace and dining area.
* Kitchen with renovated cabinets, all appliances.
* Secure building entry using key only.
* Entire complex is newly renovated.
* Washer and Dryer included in the unit.
* Large private covered balcony that overlooks the community pool and provides extra storage.
* Grassy open space with mature trees, and swimming pool.
* Large surface parking lot.
* Easy access to I-225, DIA, Lowry, Fitzsimons/Anschutz medical campus, Buckley air force
* Walking distance from light rail station and bus stop, Aurora mall, shopping, and entertainment.
* Snow removal, trash removal, water, grounds maintenance, exterior and roof maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14740 East Kentucky Drive have any available units?
14740 East Kentucky Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14740 East Kentucky Drive have?
Some of 14740 East Kentucky Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14740 East Kentucky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14740 East Kentucky Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14740 East Kentucky Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14740 East Kentucky Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14740 East Kentucky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14740 East Kentucky Drive does offer parking.
Does 14740 East Kentucky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14740 East Kentucky Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14740 East Kentucky Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14740 East Kentucky Drive has a pool.
Does 14740 East Kentucky Drive have accessible units?
No, 14740 East Kentucky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14740 East Kentucky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14740 East Kentucky Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14740 East Kentucky Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity