14653 E Belleview Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

14653 E Belleview Drive

14653 East Belleview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14653 East Belleview Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Take advantage of another $500 move-in discount if you sign a lease on or before May 15!!!

This impressive and furnished (with luxury furniture), condo home property rental is located on the quiet and peaceful Shenandoah neighborhood in Aurora, CO.

Features include:
3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms
Interior: hardwood and tile flooring; 3 TVs (1 is 65" and 1 is 45". Both are Smart TVs); smoke detector, fire alarm and camera system; the bathroom has engineered granite and tiled flooring; and the bedroom have high-end carpets
2-car attached garage
Kitchen has engineered granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances: oven/range, latest refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
Central A/C and heater (controlled by a thermostat)
In-unit washer and dryer
Exterior: yard and 2 balconies (upstairs and downstairs), and an outdoor grill
Pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet

Smoking is prohibited in the property. Renter pays all utilities including electricity and gas.
The HOA fees will be shouldered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Asjwmr1eL4g

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Sagebrush Park, Kalispell Park, Carson Park, and Pheasant Run Park.

Bus lines:
483 Parker Road - Lincoln Ave - 0.3 mile
153 Chambers

(RLNE5733272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

