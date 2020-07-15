14653 E Belleview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364



This impressive and furnished (with luxury furniture), condo home property rental is located on the quiet and peaceful Shenandoah neighborhood in Aurora, CO.



Features include:

3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms

Interior: hardwood and tile flooring; 3 TVs (1 is 65" and 1 is 45". Both are Smart TVs); smoke detector, fire alarm and camera system; the bathroom has engineered granite and tiled flooring; and the bedroom have high-end carpets

2-car attached garage

Kitchen has engineered granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances: oven/range, latest refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

Central A/C and heater (controlled by a thermostat)

In-unit washer and dryer

Exterior: yard and 2 balconies (upstairs and downstairs), and an outdoor grill

Pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet



Smoking is prohibited in the property. Renter pays all utilities including electricity and gas.

The HOA fees will be shouldered by the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Asjwmr1eL4g



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Sagebrush Park, Kalispell Park, Carson Park, and Pheasant Run Park.



Bus lines:

483 Parker Road - Lincoln Ave - 0.3 mile

153 Chambers



