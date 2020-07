Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Recently renovated 2 bedroom/2bathroom condo in Aurora. Fresh paint, new carpet in bedrooms, hardwood floor style vinyl in living room, fire place, stainless steel appliances, private balcony. Master bedroom has spacious walk in closet. conveniently located less than 5 min from highway and a 10 minute walk to the light rail station. Plenty of restaurants across the street in the shopping plaza as well as a super target so all your needs are just a short walk/drive away. Available now.