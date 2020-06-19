All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

14602 E 2nd Ave Bldg C #200

14602 East 2nd Avenue · (720) 451-2960 ext. 7204512960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14602 East 2nd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14602 E 2nd Ave Bldg C #200 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
playground
yoga
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
bbq/grill
yoga
Second story two bed two bath apartment home available now! Section 8 accepted, apply now! - Natalia Moriel
720.451.2960
Natalia.Moriel@realatlas.com

With the easiest access to I-225 and E 6th Ave, you can commute to the nearby restaurants like: Pho 888, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, L&L Hawaiian BBQ, FatBurger, Chili's, IHOP, Tacos Selene, Mama Alvino's Pizzeria, Goku Hibachi Express. and more. Conveniently located, you can go grocery shopping at Save A Lot, KingSoopers, Target, Krung Thai Grocery, Lagos International Market, etc. If you're feeling like going for a run, taking the pups out for a longer walk, doing yoga at the local park, you have City Center Park with a beautiful lake, Apache Mesa park with a fun playground, and Norfolk Glen Park. Nearby schools are: Hinkley High School, Lyn Knoll Elementary, Paris Elementary, North Middle School.

Unit Amenities:
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Cozy fire place
- Off-street parking

Rent: $1,495.00
Deposit: $1,495.00 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Natalia Moriel
720.451.2960
Natalia.Moriel@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE4761564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

