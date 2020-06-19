14602 E 2nd Ave Bldg C #200

Amenities
Second story two bed two bath apartment home available now! Section 8 accepted, apply now! - Natalia Moriel
720.451.2960
Natalia.Moriel@realatlas.com
With the easiest access to I-225 and E 6th Ave, you can commute to the nearby restaurants like: Pho 888, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, L&L Hawaiian BBQ, FatBurger, Chili's, IHOP, Tacos Selene, Mama Alvino's Pizzeria, Goku Hibachi Express. and more. Conveniently located, you can go grocery shopping at Save A Lot, KingSoopers, Target, Krung Thai Grocery, Lagos International Market, etc. If you're feeling like going for a run, taking the pups out for a longer walk, doing yoga at the local park, you have City Center Park with a beautiful lake, Apache Mesa park with a fun playground, and Norfolk Glen Park. Nearby schools are: Hinkley High School, Lyn Knoll Elementary, Paris Elementary, North Middle School.
Unit Amenities:
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Cozy fire place
- Off-street parking
Rent: $1,495.00
Deposit: $1,495.00 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Natalia Moriel
