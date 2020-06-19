14602 E 2nd Ave Bldg C #200

Amenities

Second story two bed two bath apartment home available now! Section 8 accepted, apply now! - Natalia Moriel

With the easiest access to I-225 and E 6th Ave, you can commute to the nearby restaurants like: Pho 888, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, L&L Hawaiian BBQ, FatBurger, Chili's, IHOP, Tacos Selene, Mama Alvino's Pizzeria, Goku Hibachi Express. and more. Conveniently located, you can go grocery shopping at Save A Lot, KingSoopers, Target, Krung Thai Grocery, Lagos International Market, etc. If you're feeling like going for a run, taking the pups out for a longer walk, doing yoga at the local park, you have City Center Park with a beautiful lake, Apache Mesa park with a fun playground, and Norfolk Glen Park. Nearby schools are: Hinkley High School, Lyn Knoll Elementary, Paris Elementary, North Middle School.



Unit Amenities:

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Cozy fire place

- Off-street parking



Rent: $1,495.00

Deposit: $1,495.00 for well qualified applicants.

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Natalia Moriel

720.451.2960

Natalia.Moriel@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

