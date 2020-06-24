14434 E Colorado Dr Unit 204

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Recently remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath. This cozy Property has Newer paint and carpet, washer & dryer in unit. Fireplace, balcony, pool, basketball & tennis courts, assigned parking near schools, shopping malls, and easy access to highway. small pets friendly with deposit.



To qualify for this property, please no evictions or bankruptcies. We also expect your household income to be 3x the rental rate per month. If your credit score is less than 650 you will have to pay a deposit for last month's rent. Sorry, we dont work with Section 8 or public assistance.