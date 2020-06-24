All apartments in Aurora
14434 E Colorado Dr Unit 204
Last updated March 24 2019 at 7:34 AM

14434 E Colorado Dr Unit 204

14434 East Colorado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14434 East Colorado Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Recently remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath. This cozy Property has Newer paint and carpet, washer & dryer in unit. Fireplace, balcony, pool, basketball & tennis courts, assigned parking near schools, shopping malls, and easy access to highway. small pets friendly with deposit.

To qualify for this property, please no evictions or bankruptcies. We also expect your household income to be 3x the rental rate per month. If your credit score is less than 650 you will have to pay a deposit for last month's rent. Sorry, we dont work with Section 8 or public assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

